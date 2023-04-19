Raider Nation speaks: Dawand Jones over Luke Musgrave

The results are in from our latest Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft This or That series and Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones has defeated Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave. At the time of writing, Jones has about 71 percent of the vote so this one isn’t much of a contest as Raider Nation has spoken and wants to add a right tackle.

The Buckeye has elite size, measuring in at 6’8 1/4” and 374 pounds with over 36-inch arms. He’s a bulldozer as a run blocker and would allow the Raiders to slide Jermaine Eluemunor inside to guard.

Below are a few comments via our Silver and Black Pride community as well as some insights on Jones from a handful of well-respected draftniks.

Community Comments

Objective_Raider: If it's between these two at 38, I'm going with the OT mauler. Besides needing to keep Jimmy upright so he can stay healthy for as long as possible, he’d also be great in the run game. Just helps the team in more areas than a TE would. But id still prefer defense over both

If it's between these two at 38, I'm going with the OT mauler. Besides needing to keep Jimmy upright so he can stay healthy for as long as possible, he’d also be great in the run game. Just helps the team in more areas than a TE would. But id still prefer defense over both BrotherJsaysYUCK: I’m going offensive line here. You’re going to get better value for the pick. I also doubt McD would target a TE who doesn’t block. I feel like he wants a guy who does both really well; excellent blocking, combined with solid seam route skills.

I’m going offensive line here. You’re going to get better value for the pick. I also doubt McD would target a TE who doesn’t block. I feel like he wants a guy who does both really well; excellent blocking, combined with solid seam route skills. Strange Brew: Since I must choose between the two, I believe Musgrave has the higher ceiling and could be the check-down receiver Garoppolo will look for. He is great on the seam routes and has good body control when going up for the ball. I fear Jones will eat his way out of the league before his next contract is due. The team cannot afford to waste a high pick on a guy that cannot be trusted to stay away from the Vegas buffets. My preference will be to go defense with the first 3-4 picks and look at the mid to later rounds for offense if that is the BPA based on their draft board. There are way to many holes to draft for position. They should go BPA with all of their picks and start building a foundation for this team.

Draftniks