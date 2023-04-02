Silver Minings: Raiders address the offense in PFF Mock draft

Yesterday, we took a look at an NFL Draft mock draft haul where the Las Vegas Raiders addressed the defensive side of the ball. So today, we’re taking the opposite approach as Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness threw together a three-round mock and had the Raiders targeting the offense early.

Round 1: QB Will Levis, Kentucky Round 2: G Steve Avila, TCU Round 3: CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU; DI Kobie Turner, Wake Forest Adding Jimmy Garoppolo should not preclude the Raiders from looking to find a franchise quarterback in this draft class, and should one of the top four options fall to No. 7 overall, I think it would be a smart pick. Levis has a big arm and produced a 90.6 PFF grade in 2021. Avila has improved as a pass-blocker in each of the past three seasons and allowed just 11 total pressures — and no sacks — from 540 pass-blocking snaps in 2022.

McGuinness also had Las Vegas double-dipping on TCU Horned frogs, with the selection of Hodges-Tomlinson, who allowed the lowest completion percentage (34.6%) among Big 12 cornerbacks last season.

Turner is also a really good player who has a high ceiling. In 2022, he led ACC defensive tackles with a 92.2 PFF grade, 0.4 points higher than Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey.

