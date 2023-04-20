Silver Minings: Can Jimmy Garoppolo connect on long touchdowns?

The Las Vegas Raiders, of course, had their share of offensive problems in 2022, but one area they were strong in was longer touchdowns.
In a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders were among the NFL leaders in offensive touchdowns on plays of 10 yards or longer in 2022. They had 24 such scores last season. It was tied with Dallas for the the fourth highest in the NFL. The Raiders were the only team in the top seven in this stat that didn’t make the playoffs.
Here is the complete list:
offensive TDs on plays of 10+ yds:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 14, 2023
30 - SEA
29
28
27 - BUF
26 - PHI
25
24 - DAL, LV
23 - CIN, SF
22 - GB
21 - MIA
20 - CHI
19 - KC, LAC
18 - NO, CLE, JAX, MIN
17 - CAR, WAS
16
15 - HOU
14 - BAL, DET, NE
13 - NYG, DEN, TEN
12 - NYJ
11 - LAR
10 - ATL, IND
9 - ARI
8 - TB
7 - PIT
Of course, there is a big change on the Raiders’ offense as Jimmy Garoppolo has replaced Derek Carr (now in New Orleans) as the starting quarterback. Garoppolo is not known for having a strong arm. But he is good in mid-range passes and 10 yards fit that category. Plus, San Francisco was right behind the Raiders in this stat with 23 touchdowns. Garoppolo played in 11 of those games, so he contributed to the success.
I’d expect the Raiders to be in the same range in 2023 in this stat as they were last season.
