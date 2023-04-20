Should Raiders consider trading for Trey Lance?

Yet another possible young quarterback is available and could potentially be moving teams in the next week.

NFL Media reported Wednesday that multiple teams have reached out to the San Francisco 49ers about 2021 No. 3 overall pick, quarterback Trey Lance.

From NFL Now: The #49ers have fielded calls from teams interested in trading for QB Trey Lance. pic.twitter.com/dyCQ43IvFr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2023

There was another report, however, that stated that it’s the 49ers who are trying to drum up interest in Lance. So, if Lance is indeed going to be on the move, it’s worth wondering if the Las Vegas Raiders would show interest.

The Raiders, of course, need a young quarterback and have closely studied quarterbacks this draft process.

Lance will next 23 next month and he is younger than several of the quarterbacks entering this draft. So, the Raiders could opt to make a deal for him instead of making a trade. Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler attended Lance’s North Dakota Sate’s pro day in 2021 when he was with New England. The Patriots drafted quarterback Mac Jones 12 picks after Lance was drafted, so Ziegler and Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who was also with the Patriots then, are well versed in Lance.

Of course, Lance spent two seasons with new Raiders’ starter Jimmy Garoppolo with the 49ers. Lance often praised Garoppolo for being a good mentor.

Because Lance came into the NFL raw with just 19 college games played and he has appeared in just eight games so far in the NFL, teams may not be interested in giving up too much for him.

So, it’s likely going to come down to the price tag whether or not Lance is traded in the next week.