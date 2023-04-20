Raiders and A’s to reunite in Las Vegas

Reunited, but will it feel so good? Probably, yes.

Late Wednesday night, the beleaguered Oakland A’s rocked the baseball world and further strengthened Las Vegas as a sports hot spot, announced they entered a binding purchase agreement with a site just off the Las Vegas strip with the attention of moving to the city.

The current plan is for the A’s to began play in Las Vegas in 2027. Their stadium sit is just blocks away from Allegiant Stadium, where the Raiders have played since 2020.

Thus, the A’s are followers their former stadium mates to the desert. The two franchises shared the Oakland Coliseum until the Raiders left after the 2019 season.

The Raiders and A’s didn’t always have a great relationship as they both were trying to secure new deals in Oakland. Raiders owner Mark Davis had voiced frustration with the business leaders of his baseball counterparts.

Yet, once in Las Vegas, Davis supported the A’s relocation from the city he left. So, with the two teams becoming Las Vegas neighbors, I’d expect the two franchises to have a strong relationship (as the Raiders’ and the NHL’s Golden Knights do) as the city’s sports scene thrives.