Raiders draft 2023: Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Las Vegas Raiders have been diligently studying quarterbacks who could be selected during all three days of the next week’s NFL draft.

The Raiders. who have 12 picks (which is tied for the most in the league) and they have eight picks on the third day, in the final four rounds.

So, Las Vegas is smart to look at all quarterback prospects, especially since they don’t have an immediate need for a starter after signing Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency. One quarterback who could interest Las Vegas is UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Let’s take a closer look at him:

Local kid:

Thompson-Robinson starred at Las Vegas high school powerhouse Bishop Gorman. His mother, Dr. Melva Thompson-Robinson is a professor at UNLV. He attended the team’s local pro day this month. Him playing for the Raiders would be a cool story. He would be the highest profile local player to be part of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Starting history:

The five-year player for the Bruins and started for four seasons.

Stats:

He completed a career-high 69.6 percent of his passes as a senior in 2022 as well as a career-high 3,154 yards and 27 touchdown passes in 2022. He is also an excellent runner. He ran for 1,826 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Bruins in his career. He accounted for 116 touchdowns in the air and on the ground in his career.

Age:

Because he was a five-year college player, Thompson-Robinson will turn 24 in November. That is considered an older age for a player entering the NFL.

The good:

Thompson-Robinson’s accuracy improved greatly throughout his career. He has a lot of great playing experience. He’s dangerous with his legs. He knows the game. He is mature and is a good leader.

The bad:

He has below-average size at 6-foot-2, 203 pounds. He can get careless with the ball. Doesn’t have a fast delivery.

Projection:

A lot of scouts think he has a ceiling as a backup quarterback. He will likely be taken in the fifth-seventh round range.

