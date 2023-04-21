Silver Minings: Raiders need to work to get younger

With the NFL draft starting in less than a week, the Las Vegas Raiders’ immediate goal to select several players who can come in and play right away.

That is needed for this team that is clearly rebuilding.

One of the disappointments of the unexpected 6-11 2022 season was the lack of contributions from younger players. NFL analyst Warren Sharp recently tweeted the snaps played by players 25 or younger in 2022.

Las Vegas was below average as they were 18th in the league with 13,683 snaps played by players 25 or younger. Here is the list:

2022 snaps played by players age 25 or younger:



18,302 - NYG

<huge gap>

16,451 - PIT

16,286 - DET

15,879 - DAL

15,868 - CAR

15,860 - SEA

15,693 - BAL

15,112 - KC

15,028 - JAX

14,802 - ATL

14,693 - CHI

14,640 - MIN

14,636 - PHI

14,336 - TB

14,227 - CLE

14,113 - LAC

14,079 - NYJ… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 14, 2023

So, the team needs to work to get younger and needs the 2022 draft class, which didn’t get a ton of contributions other than third-round pick Dylan Parham, to all develop.

Another discouraging aspect of the NFL list of under-25-playing time is that AFC West foes, the Kansas City Chiefs (eighth) and the Los Angeles Chargers (16th) were on the list than the Raiders. Ten of the teams higher on the list than the Raiders were among the 14 teams in the playoffs last season.

So, Clearly, the Raiders have some catching up to do.

