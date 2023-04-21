Silver Minings: Raiders need to work to get younger

With the NFL draft starting in less than a week, the Las Vegas Raiders’ immediate goal to select several players who can come in and play right away.
That is needed for this team that is clearly rebuilding.
One of the disappointments of the unexpected 6-11 2022 season was the lack of contributions from younger players. NFL analyst Warren Sharp recently tweeted the snaps played by players 25 or younger in 2022.
Las Vegas was below average as they were 18th in the league with 13,683 snaps played by players 25 or younger. Here is the list:
2022 snaps played by players age 25 or younger:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 14, 2023
18,302 - NYG
<huge gap>
16,451 - PIT
16,286 - DET
15,879 - DAL
15,868 - CAR
15,860 - SEA
15,693 - BAL
15,112 - KC
15,028 - JAX
14,802 - ATL
14,693 - CHI
14,640 - MIN
14,636 - PHI
14,336 - TB
14,227 - CLE
14,113 - LAC
14,079 - NYJ…
So, the team needs to work to get younger and needs the 2022 draft class, which didn’t get a ton of contributions other than third-round pick Dylan Parham, to all develop.
Another discouraging aspect of the NFL list of under-25-playing time is that AFC West foes, the Kansas City Chiefs (eighth) and the Los Angeles Chargers (16th) were on the list than the Raiders. Ten of the teams higher on the list than the Raiders were among the 14 teams in the playoffs last season.
So, Clearly, the Raiders have some catching up to do.
