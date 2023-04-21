Raiders draft 2023: Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener

We are continuing our look at potential quarterback prospects the Las Vegas Raiders may consider drafting next week.

One possible prospect the Raiders may consider is Fresno State’s Jake Haener. Las Vegas has talked to Haener during the draft process and they went to his pro day. Let’s take a quick look at Haener:

Starting history:

Haener redshirted at the University of Washington in 2017 and was a backup in 2018. He transferred to Fresno State in 2019. He became a three-season starter for the Bulldogs in 2020.

Stats:

In 2021, Haener threw for 4,096 yards, a career high. He threw for 33 touchdowns and was intercepted nine teams. In 2022, he missed some time and threw 140 less passes than the season before. Still, he tossed for 2,896 yards with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Age:

Because he was entered college in 2017 and missed a season because he transferred, Haener is already 24. That is considered an older age for a player entering the NFL. But, a lot of quarterbacks entering this draft are that age or older. It doesn’t appear to be a deal breaker.

Fresno State connection:

Haener counts former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and current Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams as mentors. They, of course, both entered the NFL from Fresno State in 2014. So, Haener and Adams already have a relationship should they become teammates.

Media mom:

His mother, Julie Haener, is a news anchor for Oakland TV station, KTVU.

The good:

He’s a smart field general. Reds defenses well and would fit the scheme of Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels well. He’s pretty efficient.

The bad:

He’s small-ish for a quarterback at 6-foot-0, 207 pounds. He doesn’t have a super quick release. He doesn’t have a cannon and he has issues under pressure.

Projection:

He’s probably a Day 3 pick who projects as a career backup. But if McDaniels thinks he can develop him, who knows?