Mailbag: Trade back into the 1st for Hendon Hooker?

By this time next week, we’ll be talking about who the Las Vegas Raiders selected in the 2023 NFL Draft as we are officially into draft week! That’s what most of the mailbag questions are centered around for this week so let’s get to it!

Question: Trade idea, the Raiders trade the number 7 pick to a team picking between 17 and 23 for their first-round pick this year and next year with a second-round pick this year, too. Then draft a cornerback or defensive tackle in the first round, then use a second- and third-round pick to trade back into the first and get Hendon Hooker, and with that last second-round pick get a cornerback or defensive tackle. Thoughts?

Answer: I like where you’re head is at, but there’s no way the first trade happens if it includes a first-round pick next year.

I’ll use the Los Angeles Chargers as an example for the trade partner since they have the 21st pick of the draft and have a second-rounder. Yes, I know an inter-division trade likely wouldn’t happen, but I’m just using the Chargers as an example to show how the trade value chart comes into play, and the difference between pick 21 and 23 in the chart is just 40 points.

In that instance, Los Angeles would need to come up with 700 points to move up from 21 to seven. Their second-round pick, No. 54, is worth 360 points so they’d need to sweeten the deal more with an extra pick, however, that’s not going to be a first-rounder.

For example, the 32nd pick of the draft is worth 590 points so the Chargers (or a team picking in the range mentioned above) would be losing too much value to include an additional first-round pick in the trade.

If the Raiders worked something else out and still got another second-rounder, then they would have enough ammunition to package to trade back into the end of the first round. However, I wouldn’t do that because I’m not a big fan of Hendon Hooker.

The combination of Hooker being a 25-year-old one-year wonder, the offense he played in at Tennessee and coming off a torn ACL is too much to be giving up assets to take him or even spend a first-round pick on him, in my opinion. I think the top four quarterbacks are the only ones worthy of a Day 1 selection.

I do like prioritizing cornerback and defensive tackle in the draft, though. They should be able to get one of each in the first two rounds without having to reach for need too much.

Q: Why is Darnell Washington the ideal TE prospect for Josh McDaniels?

A: Because Washington was basically a sixth offensive lineman in the run game in college and is a talented pass-catcher, he was just underutilized because Georgia had the best tight end in college football, Brock Bowers, in front of him. McDaniels likes tight ends who can block as that appears to be part of the reason why he traded Darren Waller.

Washington is also a load to take down after the catch. So, while he’s not great at creating separation, McDaniels can scheme him open on short routes just to get the ball in his hands. Then, it’s just a matter of if defenders can bring down a 265-pound behemoth with a full head of steam who has also shown the ability to hurdle people.

The Bulldog also has a similar physical profile to Rob Gronkowski. That’s not to say that Washington will have the same career, but I could see McDaniels thinking he can use Washington in a similar manner.

I went into more detail on Washington’s game in the article below for anyone who is interested in learning more.

Q: In an ideal situation, which positions would you target with the Raiders’ picks in the top 100?

A: I know we’re talking about an “ideal situation” but I’m going to remove quarterback from the first-round discussion since there are only three that I’m really high on—Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson—and I just don’t see either of them slipping to No. 7.

First round (pick 7): cornerback or defensive line

Defense rules the top of most draft boards—after quarterbacks—and that’s good news as Las Vegas needs roughly 10 defenders. I think they need to target a premium position that impacts the passing game, and it feels like their decision will come down to Devon Witherspoon, Christian Gonzalez and Tyree Wilson. It’d be hard to go wrong with either of those three, so they’re in a good spot.

Second round (pick 38): cornerback, interior offensive line or linebacker

If the Raiders get a corner in round one, then, obviously, the position wouldn’t be as big of a need on Day 2, but I wouldn’t mind a double-dip either, which McDaniels is known to do. I also like this spot to pick up a guy like Steve Avila, who would be an immediate starter at guard. Also, if you’ve been following my work this draft season, you know how much I’d love to see Jack Campbell head to the desert with pick 38.

Third round (pick 70): defensive tackle or linebacker

I’m pretty high on Siaki Ika out of Baylor while others aren’t as he’s currently ranked 65th overall on NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board, so if he’s still available, I’d be all about that pick. If they can’t or don’t get Campbell or Drew Sanders in the second, then I think a guy like Daiyan Henley would be a good target in round three.

Third round (pick 100): quarterback or interior offensive line

I’m specifically thinking about Tanner McKee at quarterback here as that’s where he’s fallen in a lot of mock drafts that I’ve run. McKee could be a decent developmental project and wouldn’t be too big of an investment with the 100th overall pick to cut bait after a year if they have a shot at one of the top guys next year. If they can’t add a guard earlier in the draft, a guy like Chandler Zavala intrigues me here.

Q: Any sleepers you’re high on for possible day 3 selections?

A: I’ll give you three—one linebacker, defensive tackle and edge—and hyperlink my scouting reports to their names if anyone would like more information

LB: Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Pappoe is ranked 126th on NMDD’s board and I have a third-round grade on him. He can fly with a sub-4.4 40-time and pumped out 29 reps on the bench press. He’s undersized and needs to improve his instincts, but I’ll take that strength and speed combination any day of the week.

DT: Moro Ojomo, Texas

Ojomo has been on my radar for a while now as I watched him at the Shrine Bowl and the combine, and he caught my eye both times. He’s a good athlete who has 34.5-inch arms which helps him be disruptive as a run defender and pass-rusher. The problem is he’s a little bit of a tweener size-wise at about 6’3” and 290 pounds, so his position at the next level is a bit of a question mark, but I’ll take a chance on a guy with good measurables on Day 3.

EDGE: Nick Hampton, Appalachian State

I’m not sure if Hampton will be anything more than a third-down rusher in the NFL, but he is definitely an impressive pass rusher. He’s lightning-quick off the ball and has a handful of moves he can win with. He reminds me of Samson Ebukam as a small school and smaller pass-rusher.

Q: If you could have any Raider from the dark times 2003-2014 who would it be? Give me Nnamdi!

A: Oh, I like this one! I think Nnamdi Asomugha is the obvious choice as he was just about the only consistent stud from that era. But since you already said him, I’ll go with tight end Zach Miller.

I always thought Miller was underrated and should have made more Pro Bowls than just one. He was about the only guy who could consistently catch passes from Jamarcus Russell, racking up 226 catches for 2,712 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Silver and Black. Miller could block too and as a former tight end, he was my favorite player when he was on the Raiders.

Q: How do you not take Jalen Carter if he falls to 7? We know the issues but who says no to Reggie White?

A: I got this question from a couple of people this week and it’s been a hot topic since the combine. It all depends on how those meetings with the team’s brass went. I’m at the point where if Carter falls and Las Vegas takes him, I’d be happy because they’re getting an awesome player and that, hopefully, means the interviews went well and he was able to explain what has gone on over the last month.

But if the Raiders pass on Carter, I can’t blame them as there are a lot of layers to his situation. You say no to him if you don’t think he has Reggie White’s work ethic and don’t trust him to be able to stay out of trouble in Vegas.

That’ll do it for this week’s mailbag. Thank you all for submitting questions and, as your weekly reminder, if you’d like to have your questions answered in a future column, tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.