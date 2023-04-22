Silver Minings: Raiders haven’t ‘closed the door’ on drafting QB

The Las Vegas Raiders are less than a week away from making their first top-ten pick since 2019. The Preparation is almost over, with the front office and scouting department wrapping up their big board.

Dave Ziegler gave a press conference on Friday discussing a few of the Raiders' strategies in the draft. Of course, one of the priorities is finding a future quarterback, and Ziegler has not ruled that out. Even with Jimmy Garoppolo in the mix, he still says he is open to adding another signal caller.

"I think we're open to having a competition at the quarterback position and every other position on the roster," Ziegler said. "We're never going to close the door on that."

With the rumors flying all over the NFL world, the Raiders might have a shot at a quarterback that falls. The options for the Raiders could be defense or offensive line, but the quarterback will always set a precedent.

In other Raiders links

Mark Davis is unhappy with Oakland A's: Davis didn't have many kind words about the Oakland A's.

Raiders offseason grade from Bleacher Report: Bleacher Report has graded all 32 teams' offseasons.

More from Dave Ziegler's press conference. The Raiders website profiles the Raiders GM's press conference.