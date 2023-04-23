SB Nation Reacts: 61 percent of Raiders fans believe Jacobs will holdout from training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders have started their voluntary workouts this week, but one player has been missing. Josh Jacobs has decided to skip the workouts because of a contract dispute with the front office.

Jacobs is coming off a season where he leads the league in rushing. He is officially a top-five running back in the NFL, which would garner a salary comparable to Christian Mccaffery or Joe Mixon.

Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels believe he will be a cornerstone of the offense. Their comments at the owner's meeting and the combine display their confidence in Jacob's ability to remain consistent

Former Alabama running back wants consistency in his pockets. Raiders now have a potential holdout if they cannot agree on a new deal.

In this week's SB Nation Reacts, we asked Raider Nation if they believe Jacobs will hold out from training camp. 61% of fans agree that he will not participate in late July.

Ziegler has to make Jacobs a top priority after the draft and make sure he keeps elite young players on the roster.

The value of a running back will be an issue, but with Jimmy Garoppolo and possibly a rookie, you will need a steady run game. That's why re-signing Jacobs makes sense for the roster in 2023 and beyond.