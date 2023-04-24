 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders poll: What round draft a quarterback?

When is the sweet spot?

By Bill Williamson
Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders
Dave Ziegler
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

At this point, it seems very likely that the Las Vegas Raiders will, indeed, end up selecting a quarterback at some point in the April 27-29 draft.

They have been studying quarterbacks all draft-process season. The quarterbacks they are visiting and going to pro days vary from first, second and third-day prospects.

Truly, Las Vegas can use the No. 7 overall pick on a quarterback. Or they can wait to the second day, or even they can address the position in one of the final four rounds on Saturday.

Las Vegas has an NFL-high 12 draft picks. Eight of those picks come on the Day Three with three picks in the fifth round.

So Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels have flexibility when they pull the trigger at quarterback.

When do you think the Raiders should draft a quarterback. Please take our poll.

Join the conversation by scrolling to the comments

Poll

What round should Raiders draft a quarterback

view results
  • 15%
    1
    (64 votes)
  • 15%
    2
    (63 votes)
  • 29%
    3
    (121 votes)
  • 15%
    4
    (62 votes)
  • 10%
    5
    (41 votes)
  • 1%
    6
    (7 votes)
  • 1%
    7
    (7 votes)
  • 10%
    Don’t draft a QB
    (44 votes)
