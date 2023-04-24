Raiders 2023 draft: Full 7-round mock draft

Hey, it’s draft week. To celebrate we’re offering a full seven-round Las Vegas Raiders mock draft. This one has no trades.

Let’s get it done:

First round

No. 7: Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

The thinking here is Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez will be gone at No. 6 with the Detroit Lions nabbing him. But that’s OK, Witherspoon is far from a consolation prize and he could easily be as good or better in the NFL than Gonzalez. Plus, the Raiders may like him more. The Raiders have swung and missed at cornerback a lot in recent draft, but Witherspoon is worth the choice here.

Second round

No. 38: Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell

The Raiders get another highly productive Big 10 defensive players. Campbell isn’t flashy, but he has the making of a longtime NFL starter and like, Witherspoon, he should be able to start as a rookie. He would be another step in the right direction on the defensive side of the ball.

Third round

No. 70: Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton:

This is a total coincidence, but the Raiders are now three-for-three on Big 10 defenders. Benton has a lot of experience at a high level and he has a stout body. The Raiders send more help on the interior line and Benton is a god project.

No. 100: Oklahoma offensive tackle Wayna Morris:

With the pick obtained in the Darren Waller trade with the New York Giants, the Raiders take their first offensive player. Morris has solid NFL traits and could grow into a decent starter.

Fourth round

No. 109: Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker

The Raiders need to develop a tight end and getting Schoonmaker is a pretty good value. He doesn’t need to play much right away, but he would be a big factor in 2024.

Fifth round:

No. 141: Memphis safety Quindell Johnson:

This is a decent get this deep into the draft and continuing a commitment to the defensive side of the ball.

No. 144: Iowa cornerback Riley Moss:

He could grow with Witherspoon and he has high upside. Plus, he reunites with Hawkeyes’ teammates Campbell with the Silver and Black.

No. 174: Eastern Michigan edge rusher Jose Ramirez:

It worked with Maxx Crosby, why not try it again?

Sixth round

No. 204: Baylor guard Connor Galvin:

The more young offensive linemen the merrier.

No. 214: Houston quarterback Clayton Tune:

Tune could go earlier and the Raiders will look at quarterbacks throughout the draft, but at this spot, it would be a really nice fit.

Seventh round:

No. 220: North Dakota State running back Hunter Luepke:

Josh McDaniels loves collecting running backs, so why not?

No. 231: Mississippi edge rusher Tavius Robinson

The Raiders end the draft with their seventh defensive player with a lottery-ticket pick.