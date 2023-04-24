Raiders Film breakdown: Houston QB Clayton Tune

The Las Vegas Raiders' search for a quarterback has continued throughout the draft process. The Raiders have hosted plenty of visits with multiple quarterbacks in the draft.

If the Raiders miss out on a quarterback in the first round, there is depth at the position where Dave Ziegler can find a developmental player. Many signs point to Hendon Hooker or Aiden O'Connell, but Clayton Tune is a player who fits the profile.

In Houston's high-powered offense, Tune has thrown 85 touchdowns. His best season was 2022, where he completed 67% of his passes and threw for 4065 yards. Add in the athletic profile with 4.64 speed. He can be a part of the Raiders' draft plans.

Check out the breakdown below of his game vs. Texas Tech. Take a deep dive into his strengths and weaknesses as a player and what he can bring to the table as the Raiders quarterback.