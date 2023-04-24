Silver Minings: Raiders land a CB in latest CBS mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the final days of wrapping up their draft board with a big show on Thursday. The buzz and rumors are almost over, and Raider Nation gets a new player to root for.

One of the positions of need is cornerback. The Raiders added depth to the position in free agency, but a future superstar hasn't emerged on the roster. This could lead them to take a cornerback in the top ten who is worthy of the pick.

In CBS's latest mock draft, the Raiders are addressing the position. The silver and black select Devon Witherspoon from Illinois as their next corner.

Witherspoon played at 180 pounds during the season but to watch him you’d swear he’s closer to 215. He’s one of the best corners in this class against the run and he’s just as good in coverage. The Raiders have huge needs in the secondary and Witherspoon edges out Christian Gonzalez to be CB1 in this mock draft.

Witherspoon will bring physicality to the secondary on day one. With the mixture of him and Nate Hobbs, the Raiders will have one of the best tackling defensive backfields in the NFL. He will be a welcome addition to the franchise.

