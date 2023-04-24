Raiders Reacts Survey: Should the Raiders go OL round 1?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Las Vegas Raiders are about to be on the clock Thursday night, picking in the top ten. Dave Ziegler has the chance to find a blue-chip player to help the franchise's future.

While Raider Nation wants a QB to help lock up the position, the Raiders might have other options. A player connected to the Raiders at the moment is Peter Skoronski from Northwestern.

Skoronski is an offensive tackle who lacks arm length and who scouts project to guard. In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask the nation if the Raiders should draft the blue-chip OL prospect. Let us know how you feel about the survey below.