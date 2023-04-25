Raiders draft 2023 preview: Clayton Tune

We continue to look at potential fits for the Las Vegas Raiders at the quarterback position in this week’s draft.

The Raiders are very much expected to use a draft pick at the position, but it could be at any round of the seven-round draft. Today, we look at Houston quarterback Clayton Tune, who some people in the scouting community think he’d be a fit for Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels’ system.

Teams valuing physical traits and upside at QB are focused on Houston’s Clayton Tune.



Experienced 4-year starter did good things at @seniorbowl & posted near perfect RAS score at Combine.



Tune is the guy that many QB coaches we’ve spoken with will pushing for early Day 3. pic.twitter.com/drkezjzZwz — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 8, 2023

Here’s a closer look at Tune:

Starting history:

The five-year player for the Cougars and he was the full-time starter for two seasons. He played in 47 career games.

Stats:

Tune showed good accuracy in his two seasons as the full-time starter. In 2021, he completed 68.2 percent of his passes and he completed 67.3 percent of his tosses last season. He threw for 4,074 yards, 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a senior. Tune threw for 70 touchdowns with 20 interceptions in his two seasons as a starter.

Age:

Because he was a five-year college player, Tune is already 24. That is considered an older age for a player entering the NFL.

The good:

He’s a gutsy, athletic player who has performed big in big games. He was an MVP of two bowl games. He has good size at 6-3, 220 pounds. He improved on his accuracy and cut down on interceptions in his career. He’s considered very coachable.

The bad:

He doesn’t have great footwork and he has tended to get rattled under pressure. He doesn’t have a cannon or a fast release.

Projection:

Tune has a chance to go higher than some teams project him. Yes, projections are varied on him. He probably projects as a Day Three pick, but if he was taken in the third, it wouldn’t be a stunner.

