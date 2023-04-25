Silver Minings: Jimmy Garoppolo 2023 projections

It’s early but there are some 2023 player projections out there.

Recently, ESPN has released player projections.

This is the projections for new Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo: 3,752 yards, 20 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions and two touchdown runs in 14 games.

With Garoppolo, of course, games played in key. Injuries have been an issue and he has started a full season just once. He missed the final six games last season with a foot injury. He has started more than 14 games just in two seasons.

Garoppolo had thrown for more than 3,752 yards just twice and he has eclipsed 20 touchdown passes just once. So, his games played is vital.

Would you be happy with these numbers from Jimmy G.?

In other Raiders’ links: