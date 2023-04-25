Raiders draft 2023: Full mock draft with trades

We previously conducted a straight forward Las Vegas Raiders’ complete mock draft that didn’t have any trades. So, we had the Raiders keeping all of their 12 picks.

But that’s likely not going to happen. Second-year Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler will likely conduct trades as he did last year. So, let’s have some fun as we almost reach the real, non-mock, proceedings:

First round

TRADE: Las Vegas sends No. 7 to Houston Texans for No. 12, No. 65 and No. 104

No. 12: Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright.

The Raiders get more picks and fill a big need with a player who many scouts think will be an outstanding player as a rookie. Yes, there’s big needs on defense, but there is large needs on the offensive line as well. Getting Wright and more draft ammo makes sense.

Second round

No. 38: Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell

Same pick as the no-trade mock. Campbell isn’t flashy, but he has the making of a longtime NFL starter and he should be able to start as a rookie. He would be another step in the right direction on the defensive side of the ball.

TRADE:

Chicago Bears send No. 53 to Las Vegas for No. 65 and No. 100 (Darren Waller pick)

No. 53: South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith:

Smith is part of a deep cornerback group. He has the potential to be a quality starter. This is a good get after some wheeling and dealing.

Third round

No. 70: Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton:

Same as pick in non-trade mock. Benton has a lot of experience at a high level and he has a stout body. The Raiders need more help on the interior line and Benton is a good project.

Trade:

Washington Commanders sent No. 97 to Las Vegas for No. 109 and No. 141.

No. 97: Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown:

A quality player who could become an early contributor. Solid on and off the field.

Fourth round.

No. 104: Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly:

Can’t have enough quality cornerbacks. Raiders are loading up.

Fifth round:

No. 144: Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle:

Another former Cincinnati tight end has become a star in the AFC West. Maybe it will happen again.

The trade affect is over. We’re sticking to our original mock from here.

No. 174: Eastern Michigan edge rusher Jose Ramirez:

It worked with Maxx Crosby, why not try it again?

Sixth round

No. 204: Baylor guard Connor Galvin:

The more young offensive linemen the merrier.

No. 214: Houston quarterback Clayton Tune:

Tune could go earlier and the Raiders will look at quarterbacks throughout the draft, but at this spot, it would be a really nice fit.

Seventh round:

No. 220: North Dakota State running back Hunter Luepke:

Josh McDaniels loves collecting running backs, so why not? He can play both fullback and running back.

No. 231: Mississippi edge rusher Tavius Robinson

The Raiders end the draft with a lottery-ticket pick.

Conclusion:

In the no-trade mock, the Raiders took seven defensive players and five offensive players. In this mock, the Raiders also ended up with the same exact breakdown. The difference is after the trades, the Raiders got five picks in the top 97 instead of having four in the top 100. They also get three picks in the top 53 instead of three picks in the top 70.