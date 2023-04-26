Raiders 2023 draft: A trade for Hendon Hooker?

I previously pegged Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker for the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 38 overall, in the second round.

However, that may have been a case of wishful thinking. You never know where quarterbacks will actually land in the draft. They routinely go higher and lower on the board than where anticipated. So, there’s a chance Hooker could be there for the Raiders at No. 38.

Yet, there is also a good chance he will be gone, going in the first round. Some teams reportedly have Hooker, who is recovering nicely from a torn ACL, as the third ranked quarterback in the draft. Others have him pegged as the fifth best prospect at the position.

There are several teams that may be in the quarterback market, so there is a chance that Hooker will, indeed, be gone in the first round. There is a thought a team may have to go into the No. 28-30 range to get him.

Still, there has been some chatter than the Minnesota Vikings at No. 23 may be the destination for the talented Hooker. So, the Raiders may need to move up to No. 22 in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens (they draft a player at another position at No. 7 in this scenario) if they want Hooker. What would it cost?

Well, it would likely take No. 38 and No. 70 and maybe a late-round pick. That would mean the Raiders would get a player at No. 7, Hooker and have the No. 100 pick, late in the third round, as premium picks. Considering Hooker is coming off an injury, he ‘s already 25, he won’t start for a couple of years and the usual quarterback concerns, would you make this deal?