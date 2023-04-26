Silver Minings: C.J. Stroud stood out when pressured

The biggest question about all quarterbacks entering the NFL is whether their game can translate to the NFL from the college game.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who interests the quarterback-needy Las Vegas Raiders, showed one trait during his college career that made him stand out above the other quarterbacks entering this draft. According to a recent tweet by CFB Film Room, Stroud avoided drive-killing mistakes when he was pressured. Here’s how he stacked up against the other top quarterbacks in the draft class:

C.J. Stroud avoided drive-killing mistakes under pressure better than any of the top QB prospects in this class.



Here's how the others stack up pic.twitter.com/rPnxoxFeWa — CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) April 18, 2023

There is, of course, no sure thing about Stroud or any quarterback, but his success when pressured has sooth NFL teams as they finalize their draft plans.

In other Raiders’ links: