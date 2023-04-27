Raiders NFL Draft 2023: How to watch first round

Congratulations is in order to all of us. We’ve made it.

Mock draft season is over. It’s time for the real thing. The three-day NFL Draft starts Thursday.

Of course, it’s a huge draft for the Las Vegas Raiders, who need to supplement this roster with a strong draft. The Raiders are ripe with picks and they have the opportunity to get better.

The process starts now. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the draft.

NFL DRAFT

Day 1, Round 1: Thursday, April 27 (5 p.m. PT)

The Raiders have the No. 7 pick.

Day 2, Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 28 (4 p.m. PT)

The Raiders have picks No. 38, 70 and 100.

Day 3, Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29 (9 a.m. PT)

The Raiders picks No. 109, 141, 144, 174, 204, 214, 220, 231.

Channels and streaming services:

Thursday, April 27 Round 1

Start time: 5 p.m. PT

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Stream: NFL app and ESPN app

NFL app and ESPN app NFL Draft Order

Friday, April 28 Rounds 2 and 3

Start time: 4 p.m. PT

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Stream: NFL app and ESPN app

Saturday, April 29 Rounds 4-7

Start time: 9 a.m. PT

9 a.m. PT TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Stream: NFL app and ESPN app

Check out Silver and Black Pride throughout the draft and the entire weekend for complete Raiders’ draft coverage.