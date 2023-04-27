NFL draft 2023: 1st-round tracker and open thread

We made it. This is your place to discuss the Las Vegas Raiders’ draft and the first round in general.

The Raiders select at No. 7. I will be here until then to discuss the happenings. Feel free to spend the night here.

Here we go, Carolina is on the clock.

It has to be Bryce Young, right?

Yep, it’s Young.

The pick is in. Alabama QB Bryce Young is a Panther. pic.twitter.com/oU5BVWADGT — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

Now, it gets interesting. Lots of smoke in past hour that Houston is taking C.J. Stroud.

The Texans went with Stroud after all. The Raiders likely won’t take a quarterback with their top pick.

Pick In: With pick 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the #Texans are selecting QB C.J. Stroud pic.twitter.com/cCDCVyKn80 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 28, 2023

Cardinals om the clock. Will they trade it? Surprised if Raiders move up at this point.

Wow, Houston is using its huge draft ammo and traded with the Cardinals.

The Texans send the 12th and 33rd picks, and 2024 first and third-round picks to Arizona for the 3rd and 105th picks this year.. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

Now, they go get defense, I’d think. Yep, Anderson. What a night for Houston.

The Texans trade BACK UP to 3. And they're taking Alabama OLB Will Anderson. Unbelievable. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

Anthony Richardson will not be a Raider.

The Colts are taking Florida QB Anthony Richardson. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

This is going well for the Raiders.

Wilson, Gonzalez or Witherspoon will be there for #Raiders. Falling nicely. — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) April 28, 2023

Devon Witherspoon is gone. They could get Christian Gonzalez, Jalen Carter or Tyree Wilson.

The Seahawks are taking Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

Arizona trades with the Lions at No. 6.

Trade: Arizona is trading up to No. 6, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2023

The updated trade:



The Lions trade: Pick 6, pick 81.



The Cardinals trade: Pick 12, 34, 168. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 28, 2023

Plenty of defense there for Raiders.

Got to go. Have fun.