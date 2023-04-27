 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL draft 2023: 1st-round tracker and open thread

Discuss the NFL draft here

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
NFL: NFL Draft Red Carpet
Paris Johnson
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We made it. This is your place to discuss the Las Vegas Raiders’ draft and the first round in general.

The Raiders select at No. 7. I will be here until then to discuss the happenings. Feel free to spend the night here.

Here we go, Carolina is on the clock.

It has to be Bryce Young, right?

Yep, it’s Young.

Now, it gets interesting. Lots of smoke in past hour that Houston is taking C.J. Stroud.

The Texans went with Stroud after all. The Raiders likely won’t take a quarterback with their top pick.

Cardinals om the clock. Will they trade it? Surprised if Raiders move up at this point.

Wow, Houston is using its huge draft ammo and traded with the Cardinals.

Now, they go get defense, I’d think. Yep, Anderson. What a night for Houston.

Anthony Richardson will not be a Raider.

This is going well for the Raiders.

Devon Witherspoon is gone. They could get Christian Gonzalez, Jalen Carter or Tyree Wilson.

Arizona trades with the Lions at No. 6.

Plenty of defense there for Raiders.

Got to go. Have fun.

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...