Raiders 2023 draft: Tanner McKee

The NFL draft starts Thursday and one of the positions we’re most keeping our eyes on for the Las Vegas Raiders is at quarterback.

The Raiders have been studying quarterbacks who could be drafted any day and will likely pull the trigger on a quarterback at some point. Let’s look at a quarterback who fits what the Raiders do and have has talked to the team during this draft process, Stanford’s Tanner McKee:

Starting history:

He did a church mission out of college and didn’t start playing at Stanford until 2020.

Stats:

He was Stanford’s primary starter in 2021-22. He completed 65.4 percent of his passes in 2021 and 62 percent in 2022. He threw for 2,947 yards with 15 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 2022. For his career, McKee threw for 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Age:

This is McKee’s 23rd birthday. He is younger than some of the quarterbacks coming into this class. So, it’s a comfortable drafting age for drafting teams.

The good:

He has great size at 6-foot-6, 231 pounds. He’s smart. He has a strong arm and is a natural pocket passer.

The bad:

He wasn’t overly productive. He doesn’t move great and sometimes struggles with accuracy.

Projection:

Some teams like his size and potential, but others aren’t he will amount to anything more than an average backup in the NFL. He’s probably a Day Three pick.

Join the conversation by scrolling to the comments