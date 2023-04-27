Silver Minings: Survey says Raiders fans are not confident going into the NFL draft

The three-day NFL draft begins Thursday and there is a good you, the fine folks of the Raider Nation, are a tad anxious to see how the picks go.

This is a crucial draft for the franchise that has many needs and needs to build through youth. Of course, we all know the team’s recent history of striking out in the draft, especially in the early rounds.

So, it’s no surprise that recent survey of fans of all 32 teams, conducted by Sportsbook Review, shows fans of the Las Vegas Raiders are the least confident in the league when it comes to thinking their team will have draft success this weekend. According to the survey, Raiders fans registered 4.12 on a confidence scale of 1-10. Cleveland Browns fans were the second lowest at 4.72.

Here’s to everyone being pleasantly surprised this year.

In other Raiders news: