AFC West NFL Draft Day 1 results 2023

The NFL Draft is finally here! Below you can find every pick for the AFC West from Day 1 of the draft as our tracker will be updated every time the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos make a selection in the first round. Granted, the Broncos will need to trade back into the first round as they aren’t scheduled to pick until tomorrow.

Raiders, Pick 7: Tyree Wilson, DL, Texas Tech

Las Vegas goes with a defensive lineman to help take some pressure off Maxx Crosby.

Chargers, Pick 21: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Los Angeles gets Justin Herbert another weapon in the first round.

Chiefs, Pick 31: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

Kansas City gets one of the bendiest pass-rushers in this draft class to support Chris Jones and George Karlaftis.