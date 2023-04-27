SB Nation Reacts: 29 percent of Raiders fans believe they should draft Skoronski

The Las Vegas Raiders are about to be on the clock Thursday night, picking in the top ten. Dave Ziegler has the chance to find a blue-chip player to help the franchise's future.

While Raider Nation wants a QB to help lock up the position, the Raiders might have other options. A player connected to the Raiders at the moment is Peter Skoronski from Northwestern.

Skoronski is an offensive tackle who lacks arm length and many projects to guard. In this week's SB Nation Reacts, we ask the nation if the Raiders should draft the blue-chip OL prospect. Only 29% of fans believe Skoronski should be the pick.

It will be interesting to see what the Raiders do on Thursday night. The wait is over, but the offensive line could be in the cards if they go to the best player. What do you think the Raiders will do at seven? Let us know below in the comments.

