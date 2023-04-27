Raiders Select Tyree Wilson with the 7th overall pick in the NFL Draft

With the seventh pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Tyree Wilson, defensive lineman from Texas Tech.

Wilson originally went to Texas A&M where he played for one season but spent the last three years as a Red Raider, racking up 121 total tackles (76 solo), 32.0 TFL and 17 sacks in 35 college games. The past couple of seasons in Lubbock were especially impressive for him as he totaled 17.5 TFL and 14 sacks, including seven sacks in 10 games for the 2022 campaign.

The Texas Tech product also has a lot of natural gifts, most notably his 35 3/8-inch arms that can leave offensive tackles grasping at air when he locks them out against the run or uses a long-arm move as a pass rusher. He also weighs in at 271 pounds and has the potential to lineup inside on occasion, allowing him to be on the field at the same time as edge defenders Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

If Wilson can add some weight, he could play 3-technique from time to time and mainly on passing downs, which will create interior pressure and help free up Crosby to get more one-on-one blocks. That could also help Jones be more productive and the No. 7 overall pick could take over on the edge when the 33-year-old decides to hang ‘em up.

Las Vegas’ defense ranked 29th in passing yards allowed and third to last in sacks last season, so Wilson’s presence will be a welcomed sight. However, he doesn't come without flaws.

The Red Raider wasn’t able to participate in any of the pre-draft events and his 2022 season was cut short due to a foot injury that required surgery. Dr. James Andrews did clear him for football activities, but Wilson wasn’t fully cleared until about mid-April. He also doesn’t have great bend and isn’t an elite athlete for a typical top-10 pick, so he’s going to be reliant on winning with physicality, but he was undoubtedly physically dominant in college.

The Raiders also had the option to draft Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter or Kentucky quarterback Will Levis with the seventh overall pick but opted for Wilson.

