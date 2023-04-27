Raiders Reacts Survey: Grading the pick of Tyree Wilson

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the draft with plenty of options and rumors. With a few expecting them to trade up or down, they decided to stay put and wait for the best player.

The Raiders made their first draft pick, selecting defensive end Tyree Wilson. The former Texas Tech edge rusher will play next to Maxx Crosby for the foreseeable future, hopefully forming a great tandem. He finishes with 17 sacks in the past two seasons and is a top-ten player on most draft boards across the media.

On the new SB Nation Reacts survey, we asked Raider Nation their grade for the new project. One of the better picks in recent memory. Should have fans excited but let us know your thoughts below.