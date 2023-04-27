 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reacts to Las Vegas Raiders drafting Tyree Wilson

Pulling the best Tweets

By Matt Holder
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1
Tyree Wilson
Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

From a Red Raider to a Las Vegas Raider. With the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Raiders opted to improve their defensive line and get Maxx Crosby some help by drafting Tyree Wilson, defensive lineman from Texas Tech.

The Texas Tech product recorded 17.5 TFL and 14 sacks in 23 games over his last two college seasons, making him productive against the run and as a pass-rusher. Heading into tonight, there was a chance Wilson would be the second player off the board so, from that perspective, Las Vegas got excellent value but let’s take a look at what Twitter had to say.

Former Raider Bucky Brooks says the pick would make the Godfather of the Raiders happy.

Draft guru Mel Kiper weighs in.

The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen feels the rookie will compete with Chandler Jones for playing time next season.

At the NFL Combine, Wilson talked about playing with Crosby.

Crosby sending love to his new teammate.

