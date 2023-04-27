Twitter reacts to Las Vegas Raiders drafting Tyree Wilson

From a Red Raider to a Las Vegas Raider. With the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Raiders opted to improve their defensive line and get Maxx Crosby some help by drafting Tyree Wilson, defensive lineman from Texas Tech.

The Texas Tech product recorded 17.5 TFL and 14 sacks in 23 games over his last two college seasons, making him productive against the run and as a pass-rusher. Heading into tonight, there was a chance Wilson would be the second player off the board so, from that perspective, Las Vegas got excellent value but let’s take a look at what Twitter had to say.

Former Raider Bucky Brooks says the pick would make the Godfather of the Raiders happy.

Tyree Wilson is an old school Raiders' pick. The prototypical length and superior athleticism would make him a Raider for life under the late Al Davis. #NFLDraft — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 28, 2023

Draft guru Mel Kiper weighs in.

Tyree Wilson is ready to get after the QB in Las Vegas #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/CbgxI7bLh9 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 28, 2023

The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen feels the rookie will compete with Chandler Jones for playing time next season.

Tyree Wilson is a freak. Needs development but has the ability to be the best pass rusher in the draft. He’ll compete with Chandler Jones and may sit behind him for bit while developing. — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) April 28, 2023

At the NFL Combine, Wilson talked about playing with Crosby.

Tyree Wilson at the Combine talking about playing with @CrosbyMaxx



Vid cred: @VinnyBonsignore pic.twitter.com/rhQV6hVQ2S — JT (@CondorSZN) April 28, 2023

Tyree Wilson and Maxx Crosby before Raiders games pic.twitter.com/qoHttfB0YT — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 28, 2023

Crosby sending love to his new teammate.

WELCOME TO THE NATION ‍☠️ ‍☠️ ‍☠️ ‍☠️ ‍☠️ ‍☠️ ‍☠️ ‍☠️ ‍☠️ ‍☠️ @tyreewilson77



Work Starts Now. — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) April 28, 2023