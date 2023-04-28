Reviewing Tuesday Community question: Draft night rituals

BrotherJsaysYUCK wrote:

My unintended ritual has become making faces like this -

Silv3rder wrote:

Getting mocked via text by my non Raider friends after our first round pick is called...

So my new ritual this year is going to be AIRPLANE MODE

Chrissv25 wrote:

Being disappointed.

IoRaider wrote:

Usually say WTF when the team picks. Maybe that will change this year?

RCandmoonpies wrote:

I get on my favorite Raiders shirt and nervously await our pick.

React with astonishment/dismay to another incredibly bad 1st round pick. Drink heavily.. change the channel.

Will

Mal Davis wrote:

No ritual, mainly pay attention to Raider picks.