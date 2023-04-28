Raiders Day 2 mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to solid start to the 2023 NFL draft as they selected Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick.

Now, it’s on to Day 2. So, let’s mock the Raiders three picks Friday. We’re going to keep it simple and not conduct any trades, although that can easier occur.

Second round

No. 38: Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo.

The Raiders complement the Wilson choice by taking Ringo. This is a strong cornerback class and Ringo can play. This is another step toward getting this defense right.

Third round:

No. 70: Clemson linebacker Trent Simpson:

Simpson is a quality paler who has a chance to grow into a starter. Another solid get on defense.

No. 100: No. 100: Oklahoma offensive tackle Wayna Morris:

With the pick obtained in the Darren Waller trade with the New York Giants, the Raiders take their first offensive player. Morris has solid NFL traits and could grow into a decent starter.