Raiders second round: Take Will Levis or Hendon Hooker?

In an unexpected twist, the Las Vegas Raiders may have two quarterbacks available for them in the second round.

Kentucky’s Will Levis was expected to be a top-five pick, but he tumbled completely out of the first round Thursday night. Meanwhile, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker also did not get drafted in the first round. There were expectations that Hooker could go late in the first round.

Yet, both of them will be among the top players available when the second round starts at 4 p.m. PT Friday. The Raiders currently own the No. 38 pick. Perhaps Levis or Hooker could be available at No. 38. Of course, the Raiders can trade up to take one of these two players as well.

They studied both Levis and Hooker in the draft process and spoke to them both.

So, it’s a real possibility, the Raiders, who don’t need an immediate starter, might take one of these two quarterbacks on Friday.