Raiders select Michael Mayer 35th overall

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t wait long to get involved in the second round of the NFL Draft. The Raiders came into the night with the 38th pick overall, seventh of round two, but sent that selection along with 141 overall, per The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for No. 35 overall. They then took Notre Dame tight end, Michael Mayer.

Mayer played three seasons for the Fighting Irish, accumulating 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career. Notre Dame has a long history of successful tight ends and he set school records with his receiving yards and receptions totals.

The Golden Domer will join the like of Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers to form a stable of offensive weapons for new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, whose favorite target with the San Francisco 49ers was a tight end in George Kittle.

Mayer also heads to Las Vegas with big shoes to fill as the team traded away former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller for a third-round pick earlier in the offseason. Luckily, the Notre Dame product was widely considered one of the best players at the position heading into the draft, so he should be up for the task.