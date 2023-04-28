SB Nation Reacts: 58% of Raiders fans give an A grade for the Tyree Wilson pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have made their first-round selection. Dave Ziegler and company decided to sit tight and wait at seven instead of aggressively moving up for a trade. The patience paid off, landing blue-chip prospect Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech.

Wilson was expected to be a top-five pick in the draft, with many pundits having him over Will Andersen. Many mock drafts had the edge rusher going second to the Texans before the draft started. The Raiders were able to pick him up at the seven-slot, which is excellent value for Wilson.

The former Texas Tech defensive end finished the last two seasons with 17 sacks displaying he can disrupt the passing game. He shines in the run game as well as being able to set the edge and should impact that part of the game immediately,

This week on SB Nation Reacts, we asked Raiders fans to grade the pick of Wilson. 58% of Raider Nation gave the choice an A grade.

33% decided on a b grade, while 8% total on C, D, and F grades. Overall, Raider Nation was pleased with the pick. Let us know how you felt below in the comments.

