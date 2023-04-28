Raiders draft Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young at No. 70

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young with the No. 70 pick, in the third round.

The team shifted back to defense after moving up to take Notre Dame tight end Michael Meyer at No. 35. The Raiders’ took edge rusher Tyree Wilson of Texas Tech at No. 7.

Related Initial thoughts on Raiders trade up for Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer

The Young choice is a bit of a surprise. Most draft experts thought he probably be taken in the fourth round. He was a solid piece on a great college defense. Young, who is 6-foot-3, 294 pounds, is a strong a run stopper. He does need to improve as a pass-rusher.

It would likely be a stretch to think he can be a starter as a rookie. The Raiders have a very crowded group of interior defensive lineman, including 2022 draft pick Neil Farrell (fourth round) and Matthew Butler (fifth round).

The Raiders bypassed the likes of Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson, Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo and Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones.