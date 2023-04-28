Raiders take receiver Tre Tucker at pick No. 100

In a surprise move, the Las Vegas Raiders ended their second day of the NFL draft by taking Cincinnati wide receiver/returner Tre Tucker at No. 100.

The Raiders have taken two offensive and two defensive players so far. Tucker joins Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson (No. 7), Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (No. 35) and Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young (No. 70). Like Young, Tucker was considered a big of an overdraft by many draft experts. He was expected to be a fourth or fifth round pick.

Also, Tucker, who is 5-foot-9 and has sub 4.3 speed, joins a crowded revamped Las Vegas receiver room.

The Raiders signed Jakobi Meyers, Phillip Dorsett, Cam Smith, DeAndre Carter and re-signed Keelan Cole this offseason. They join holdovers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow. The team will only keep five or six receivers.

Like Meyers and Renfrow Tucker is a slot receiver. So, it will be interesting to see how everyone fits in.

The pick was acquired for tight end Darren Waller in a trade with the New York Giants in March. The Raiders have seven picks in the final four rounds Saturday, starting with No. 109 in the fourth round.

They still have several needs, including cornerback, linebacker and on the offensive line.