Raiders 2023 undrafted free agent signings tracker

The 2023 NFL draft is winding down but that doesn’t mean the rookie player addition period is over.

It’s about to get busy again. As soon as the draft is over, the race for undrafted free agents will begin. Really, it has already started. Teams are already discussing UDFA deals with players in case they are not drafted.

The Las Vegas Raiders are, already talking to potential free-agent additions. The actual signing process starts as soon as the draft is over and will continue for the next several days.

While these players aren’t heralded, several undrafted free agents make impacts every year. Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler recently said it is his goal to nail every undrafted signing, so he and his staff takes it every seriously. Below is our reported Raiders’ undrafted free agent tracker. It will be updated as the news comes in. Remember, nothing is official until the team announces it. Every year, a few players agree to terms with a team and then signs elsewhere because a better deal emerges:

From Adam Plant: “Being able to have my football career start here from 8 years old to Bishop Gorman, to come back to UNLV, and now be signed to the Raiders, it’s really a Cinderella story and a real dream come true. God is amazing I’m grateful and blessed for this opportunity.” — WillieGRamireZ (@WillieGRamirez) April 30, 2023

The #Raiders have signed Oregon State DB Jaydon Grant. https://t.co/hxqX7XCssb — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) April 30, 2023

The #Raiders add an undrafted free agent linebacker: https://t.co/YAiZVMayeU — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) April 29, 2023

The #Raiders bring undrafted free agent edge rusher Brock Martin onboard: https://t.co/L8wsjMYihC — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) April 29, 2023

Former UCLA DB Azizi Hearn is signing with the #Raiders on a deal that includes $18,000 guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

McClendon Curtis signing with the #Raiders, per sources | @HeavyOnSports — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) April 29, 2023