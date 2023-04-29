Raiders take Jakorian Bennett at No. 104 pick

The Las Vegas Raiders finally addressed one of their biggest needs as they traded up to select Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett with the No. 104 draft pick.

Shortly before Day 3 began, the Raiders sent picks No. 109 and No. 174 to the Houston Texans for picks No. 104 and No. 203. They used the first of their seven Saturday picks on the speedy Bennett.

He ran a 4.30 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, which was the second fastest time recorded there. Bennett has good size at 5-foot-11, 188 pounds. He projects as a press man slot cornerback and special teamer.

The Raiders have a big need at cornerback and will likely look at the free-agency class for help. Possibilities include Raider’s free agent Rock Ya-Sin and former Raider Casey Hayward. The Raiders have added Duke Shelley, Brandon Facyson and David Long in free agency thus far.

The Raiders selected Bennett, who led college football with 29 pass breakups in the past two seasons, one pick before the Philadelphia Eagles traded up to take Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, who was consider a better prospect than Bennett by most draft experts.

Bennett played for Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in the Senior Bowl.