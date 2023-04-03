Raiders 2023 draft: Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell

With the NFL draft occurring in less than a month, the Las Vegas Raiders are busy doing their due diligence at the quarterback position.

They have 12 picks (an NFL high) and are extremely likely to use a pick at the most important position on the field. It is still up in the air exactly when Las Vegas will take a quarterback. It could be in the first round (Las Vegas picks No. 7). It could be on the second day (where the Raiders have No. 38, 70 and 100) or the Raiders could use one of their eight picks on Day three on the position.

One of quarterbacks the Raiders are digging into is Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell. They have a private visit and workout with him, according to NFL Media.

Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell has a private workout today with the #Cowboys, per source.



O’Connell also has private visits and workouts set up with the #Jets, #Raiders, #Saints, #Bengals, #Colts and #Bears, and has Zoomed with 10 other teams. Busy month for the Shrine Bowl standout. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

Let’s get to know O’Connell:

Walk on: He was a preferred walk-on at Purdue and did not play his first two years.

Starting history: O’Connell became the Boilermaker’ primary starter in 2021. He made 22 of his career 28 college starts in the past two seasons.

Stats: He threw for 3,712 yards in 2021 and and 3,490 yards in 2022. He threw for 50 of his 65 career touchdown passes he past two seasons. O’Connell had some interception issues, throwing 13 in 2020 and 30 in his college career.

Age: Because he was part of a program so long, he is entering the NFL late. He will be 25 in September.

The good: He has excellent NFL quarterback size at 6-foot-3, 213 pounds. He performed well at the Shrine Game in Las Vegas. He is a true pocket passer.

The bad: He isn’t accurate on deep passes. He’s not very mobile. He wasn’t as good in 2022 as he was in 2021.

Projection: He is probably a Third Day pick who currently projects as a backup.

