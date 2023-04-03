Silver Minings: Raiders trade up for OT in CBS mock draft

The Las Vegas Raider's, free agency moves, have slowed down. With around $3 million in cap space available, the Raiders will look to the draft to fill the roster.

Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels will search for players who fit the culture and fix holes they missed in free agency. One of those positions was offensive line, with all the starters from last season returning.

With those players returning, most are on one-year deals, making them expendable after the season. That's where we would look to the draft to find an offensive linemen for the roster.

The newest mock draft by CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson has the Raiders being aggressive for help up front. They trade up to four to take Paris Johnson Jr. from Ohio State.

The Raiders are in a position where they can be flexible at many positions. However, trading up for a tackle would an interesting move in terms of value. We will see what they do later this month.

In other Raiders links

Tape Don’t lie breaks down Hendon Hooker: TDL does a breakdown of the quarterback prospect from Tennessee.

Tyree Wilson scouting report: Matt Holder breaks down Tyree Wilson in his latest scouting report.