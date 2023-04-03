Raiders April news tracker

April 3

11:24 a.m.: The Raiders met with Pitt safety Brandon Hill.

.@Pitt_FB S @brandonhill_6 is one of my favorite DBs in the draft. Hill, who ran the 40 in 4.43 & had a 10-3 broad, is being underrated.



Hill's recently met with 49ers, Jets, Giants, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Texans, Raiders & Broncos.



✍️ @TheDraftNetworkhttps://t.co/SI8fKsM1cv — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 3, 2023

8:01 a.m.: The Raiders are reportedly still interested in the No. 3 overall draft pick in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.