Raiders April news tracker

All the latest NFL news and rumors

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill
Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

April 3

11:24 a.m.: The Raiders met with Pitt safety Brandon Hill.

8:01 a.m.: The Raiders are reportedly still interested in the No. 3 overall draft pick in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

