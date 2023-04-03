2023 NFL draft: Raiders visiting with Will Levis

The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to show that they are digging deep into the top quarterback prospects as they are hosting Kentucky quarterback Will Levis on a pre-draft visit Monday at their Henderson, Nevada headquarters, according to a report by NFL Media.

The #Raiders are hosting #Kentucky QB Will Levis on a Top 30 visit at the facility today, source said. Las Vegas currently has the No. 7 pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2023

Teams are allowed to bring up to 30 players to their facility for visits leading up to the draft. They are a big part of the lead up to the draft along with in-season scouting, the all-star games, interviews at the NFL combine and pro days.

The Raiders attended Levis’ recent pro day at Kentucky. The Raiders attended the pro days of the top quarterback prospects. The others, of course, are Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Florida’s Anthony Richardson. They are also bringing in Richardson for a pre-draft visit, on Friday, according to ESPN.

The Raiders currently have the No. 7 overall draft pick. There is no sure thing, any of the four top quarterback prospects will be available then. Still, Las Vegas is doing its due diligence at the position in the weeks leading up to the April 27-29 draft.