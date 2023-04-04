Filed under: Tuesday Community Question: Most important stats Give us your thoughts By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Apr 4, 2023, 6:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tuesday Community Question: Most important stats Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email NFL logo Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images What stat is the most important in the NFL? Next Up In Latest News NFL Scouting Combine 2023: 3 things we learned about Raiders Raiders 2023 free agency poll: Biggest need Raiders give Josh Jacobs the franchise tag Reports: Derek Carr to sign with Saints Raiders 2023 draft order Loading comments...
Loading comments...