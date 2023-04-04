Raiders 2023 draft: Boston College receiver Zay Flowers is visiting

Some pre-draft visits stick out more than others.

This is one of them.

In a bit of a surprise, the Las Vegas Raiders are conducting a pre-draft visit with Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers, according to NFL Media.

Boston College WR Zay Flowers is on a Top 30 visit with the #Cowboys today, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 3, 2023

Flowers is considered a first-round talent. Still, it would be a major surprise if the Raiders used the No. 7 overall pick on Flowers. He would likely be more of a fit if the Raiders traded down or up toward the end of the first round or if he were to be available at the No. 38 pick.

Still, wide receiver doesn’t appear to be a position of big need after major turnover there this offseason. Las Vegas has signed Jakobi Myers, Phillip Dorsett, Cam Sims and DeAndre Carter this offseason and re-signed Keelan Cole to go along with stars Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.

Of course, the fact that Flowers is visiting doesn’t mean much other than the team is looking into him. All teams get up to 30 pre-draft visits. Still, it is interesting that the Raiders are using a visit on a top-rated player at a position where there isn’t a big need.