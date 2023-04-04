Raiders sign quarterback Brian Hoyer

Josh McDaniels loves quarterbacks he has history with.

So, this is no surprise.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday morning they have signed veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer. His agent, Joe Linta, announced Hoyer has signed a two-year contract.

It has been reported earlier this offseason that the Raiders wanted to sign Hoyer, but he was considering retirement. Yet, Hoyer, 37, is coming back for his 15th NFL season.

Of course, Hoyer and McDaniels have history. Hoyer, who is now with his eighth NFL team, and McDaniels worked together in 2017-18 and in 2020-21. Hoyer was in New England in 2022.

The Raiders’ starter in 2023, Jimmy Garoppolo, was also in New England with McDaniels. last year’s backup, Jarrett Stidham, also came from New England. Hoyer has started 40 NFL games in his career and has appeared in 76 games.

The Raiders will still very likely draft a quarterback despite signing Hoyer.