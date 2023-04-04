Raiders hire Danny Amendola as assistant coach

The Las Vegas Raider added two former New England Patriots before lunch Tuesday.

Shortly after signing former Patriot Brian Hoyer to be one of Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup quarterback, it was reported the Raiders have hired Danny Amendola as an assistant coach. He will be an assistant wide receivers coach and he will work with the returners.

Ex-Patriots WR Danny Amendola has accepted a role on the Raiders coaching staff, per source. Amendola will coach Vegas' returners and also assist Edgar Bennett with the team's receivers.



Amendola, 37, retired after the 2021 season after 12 seasons in the NFL. He was with the St. Louis Rams and Patriots with Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels. This is Amendola’s first season as a coach at any level. He was a teammate of Garoppolo’s in New England.

Of course, McDaniels and Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler (also a New England product) have built the team around former Patriots. There are a dozen former New England players on the Raiders’ roster and seven of McDaniels’ assistants either played or coached in New England.