Silver Minings: Josh McDaniels plays key role in quarterback success

Previously, we looked at the need for the quarterback play of the Las Vegas Raiders to elevate to assist star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Yet, the key to that is the coaching, planning and playbook of second-year coach Josh McDaniels. Yes, the pressure is on Jimmy Garoppolo, who is now the Raiders starting quarterback after they released Derek Carr. But more pressure is on McDaniels.

He has to show he can have success with quarterbacks as a head coach. McDaniels made a name for himself, of course, as Tom Brady’s offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots.

But parts of three seasons as a head coach (2009-10 with the Denver Broncos and 2022 with Las Vegas) McDaniels hasn’t had much success with quarterback play as this recent Associated Press tweet illustrates:

There have been 4 QBs to start games with McDaniels as coach:

Kyle Orton 89.6 rating, 27 starts

Jarrett Stidham 89.2 rating, 2 starts

Derek Carr 86.3 rating, 15 starts

Chris Simms 15.1 rating, 1 start https://t.co/xxqkBP1s6N — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 30, 2023

No matter the changes to this offense, everything depends on how McDaniels leads this offense.

