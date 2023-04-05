SB Nation Reacts: 67 percent of fans believe Mark Davis should sell the team

The Las Vegas Raiders have become financially stable since moving from Oakland. The teams' overall worth continues to rise, allowing Mark Davis to invest in other ventures.

However, the results in the field have not equaled the profits. 2021 added his second playoff berth as the owner, but the season was full of turmoil. Then in 2022, his new head didn't keep the train rolling as the team derailed to 6-11.

Davis's confidence in Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels has not lowered after the season. In recent interviews, he preaches patience and gives them time to grow into their jobs.

Raider Nation isn't as patient and wants to see improved results. SB Nation reacts asked NFL fans around the league if their owner should sell the team. 67% of Raiders fans believe Davis should sell the franchise.

The Raiders roster has not improved this offseason and will depend on the draft to form a better field product. Davis is ready for the future, but Raider's fan's patience has run thin after 20 years.

The end of the year displayed how Allegient Stadium could look with a losing product. It is on the new regime to turn this around.