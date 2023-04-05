Should Raiders consider Mac Jones?

We thought we were done with all the veteran quarterback rumors this offseason, right?

No, apparently not.

Per source, Bill Belichick has shopped Mac Jones this offseason. Could a trade still happen? https://t.co/z3cUkJQwtE — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 4, 2023

Despite the fact that the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, rumors about a potential trade of Mac Jones have resurfaced. This week, Pro Football Talk reported that the relationship between New England coach Bill Belichick and Jones have worsened and the 2021 first-round pick is being shopped in trade talks. The report mentioned the Raiders are a team to watch.

On the surface, the connection of the Raiders and Jones makes sense. Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels were in New England for his rookie season and Jones played well with McDaniels as his offensive coordinator. Plus, we all know this brass’ affinity for New England players, especially quarterbacks.

But hasn’t that ship sailed?

Ziegler and McDaniels have a good relationship with Belichick. You think they could have made a trade agreement before the decision to sign Garoppolo was made.

There is, of course, a chance Las Vegas drafts a quarterback early, so it could decide to send its second-round pick (No. 38) to New England for Jones. He is still fairly cheap and he turns 25 in September.

But the presence of Garoppolo complicates a Jones’ pursuit. I never say never when it comes to NFL moves. Anything is possible, but, at this point, a Jones’ trade by the Raiders would seem odd.

What do you think?